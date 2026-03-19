March Madness 2026 has busted brackets already thanks to High Point. The Panthers out of the Big South stunned Wisconsin 83-82 on Chase Johnston's first two-point basket of the season. This was more than a win for the mid-major, though, as head coach Flynn Clayman defended Miami (OH) then attacked Power Four teams.

Clayman unleashed his emotions postgame with CBS Sports after toppling the Big Ten power.

“It looks obvious high-majors need to play mid-majors during the season. They said we didn't play nobody. Nobody would play us, just like they wouldn't play Miami (Ohio). But they have to play us in this tournament,” Clayman vocally said before being mobbed by his players.

"Looks pretty obvious to me that high-majors need to play mid-majors early in the season. Because they said we didn't play nobody. We played somebody now." -High Point HC Flynn Clayman pic.twitter.com/IpObzgJSGm — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 19, 2026

High Point joins the RedHawks in leading the non-Power Fours to victory to start the tourney. And the Panthers' victory plus Clayman's words fired up online reactions.

High Point hero reacts to stunning March Madness win over Wisconsin

Johnston snuck behind the Badgers defenders in racing to the hoop. He looked like a wide receiver catching and scoring the Hail Mary.

FIRST 2-POINTER OF THE YEAR FOR CHASE JOHNSTON 😱 HIGH POINT LEADS!!! pic.twitter.com/N2ZWYSb9Dz — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2026

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He reacted to the moment afterward following the takedown of the Badgers.

“It felt great. it's been an unbelievable season. This is a group of guys that's built on John 15:13. We serve each other, we love each other and we're so grateful,” Johnston said.

Chase Johnston had not hit a 2-pointer ALL SEASON until the eventual game-winning layup for High Point. "It felt great." pic.twitter.com/tqMksdzV8v — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 19, 2026

But again, Cayman and High Point sparked reactions across the internet. NBC Cincinnati sports director Charlie Clifford called the interview “electric” on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated called out the NCAA, meanwhile.

“The NCAA wants to expand the tournament so Wisconsin can lose to Auburn instead of High Point and Siena can never even get the chance to take a double-digit lead on Duke,” he posted.

High Point awaits the winner of Arkansas versus Hawai'i now.