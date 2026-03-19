Nebraska basketball came into the NCAA South region of March Madness with the weight of the world on their shoulders, but they were able to start off on a high note. In their matchup against Troy, they got a comfortable 76-47 win, and in doing so, they snapped a major drought, according to Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.

“Entering today, the Nebraska men’s basketball program was 0-8 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers are winless no longer! A massive congratulations to Nebraska on their win over Troy today,” Auerbach wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Nebraska will now become the 245th school to win a Division I NCAA tournament game and final power conference school to get a win in the tournament.

Before the game, head coach Fred Hoiberg spoke to reporters about the elephant in the room, which was that the program hadn't won a game in the tournament.

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“I know the first question is going to be Nebraska has never won a tournament game. We realize that,” Hoiberg said. “Have I talked to our players about it? No, I haven't. They know. They see it. Is there pressure that goes along with that? Of course there is. But as I've said to the team, pressure is a privilege. It's what it's all about.”

It was Pryce Sandfort who led the way for Nebraska, as he finished the game with 23 points and shot 7-of-12 from the three-point line.

Pryce Sandfort receives a standing ovation after exiting Nebraska-Troy in a blowout 👏 Sandfort put up 23 points on 7-of-12 3PT! pic.twitter.com/bMx7HL2Ky5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2026

Nebraska will not be advancing to the next round and will play the winner of McNeese State and Vanderbilt.