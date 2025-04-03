It wouldn't be called March Madness if there wasn't just a little bit of drama, right? Last year, Jack Gohlke was the man who went viral for being the player from a lesser-known basketball school who suddenly went off and ruined everybody's brackets.

A year removed from draining 10 3-pointers in one game (one shy of the tournament record) to defeat Kentucky in the first round, what is Gohlke up to now?

Jack Gohlke worked as an Uber driver before finding success as a hooper

Gohlke wasn't a household name coming out of high school. He was a zero-star recruit who attended Hillsdale College in Michigan. He redshirted his first year and played just 213 minutes in the first two seasons, scoring a total of 65 points. In the five seasons he played Division II basketball, Gohlke often drove to the University of Michigan on off days or after games just to have better odds of landing jobs as an Uber, Lyft, and Doordash driver.

In his last year of eligibility, he decided to give his basketball dream one last try. When he entered the transfer portal, only Oakland University was willing to give him a chance. In his lone season playing for the Golden Grizzlies, Gohlke helped them secure a spot in the NCAA tournament and shocked the world.

His impressive performance was enough for some teams to take notice and even had six pre-draft workouts prior to the 2024 NBA draft. Gohlke eventually went undrafted, but found his next opportunity immediately, signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder's Summer League team.

The dream lives on for Jack Gohlke

While Gohlke didn't play well enough to earn a contract from the Thunder, it was enough to give him the confidence to pursue basketball as a career. On August 12, 2024, Gohlke signed with KK Podgorica of the Prva A Liga, a team in Montenegro's top-tier basketball league.

In 10 games, he averaged a modest 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 14.7 minutes. By December of that year, Gohlke received the call he'd long waited for. It was an offer from the Wisconsin Herd to be part of the team's roster.

Through his first 20 games with the Herd, Gohlke averaged three points while shooting 35.2 percent from three. Today, he still plays in the G-league. Only this time, he's a bit closer to where his college career started playing for the Motor City Cruise, the Detroit Pistons' G-league affiliate.

Nobody expected Gohlke to make it this far, especially with how his college basketball career got started. But now he finds himself just a step away from making his dreams come true.