The Big Dance is here! There is nothing like the NCAA Tournament in the middle of March, watching up to four games at a time on for the first two days. Students at these universities treat their teams playing in the NCAA Tournament like a national holiday; this is the time when fans go crazy.

TCU and Ohio State began the day, and the Horned Frogs are currently beating the Buckeyes in the second half. The following game is taking place in Oklahoma City as the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Troy Trojans are in the first half.

Nebraska's Pryce Sandfort went off in the first half. His point total reached 17 with around five minutes to go in the half after he started 5-7 from beyond the arc and 2-2 from the line.

Pryce Sandfort is having a GAME 🔥 @HuskerMBBpic.twitter.com/cq1qNefzrf — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 19, 2026

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The junior would end the half with 17 points, and the next closest player was Jamarques Lawrence with eight for the Cornhuskers. Nebraska dominated the half against Troy. The Trojans started hot, but the Cornhuskers wasted no time lighting up the arena. They scored 41 first-half points while Troy scored 25.

Nebraska shot 40% from the field and 35% from deep. They attempted 20 deep balls and made seven of them. Sandfort had five of the seven triples. Troy's 10 first-half turnovers really cost them.

Funny enough, with less than a second left in the half, Sandfort almost made a full-court shot that would have made that arena shake. There are a ton of Nebraska fans in the building, causing an electric atmosphere on Day 1 of the NCAA Tournament.