Despite claiming star guard Mikel Brown Jr. would return for the NCAA Tournament, Louisville will be without him for its opening round matchup with USF. The freshman sensation's back injury keeps him glued to the Cardinals' injury report. Here is everything we know about Mikel Brown Jr.'s injury and his playing status against USF.

Mikel Brown Jr. injury status vs. USF

Mikel Brown Jr.'s inconsistent rookie season kicked into second gear in February, when he suddenly became one of the best three-point shooters in the country down the stretch of the regular season. However, a back injury sent the freshman back onto the injury report, where he has remained since.

Louisville appeared to be exercising caution when it ruled Brown out for the ACC Tournament, but insisted he would be good to go for March Madness. Instead, Brown will remain sidelined to begin the NCAA Tournament, with the school ruling him out on Wednesday. He is the Cardinals' only player listed out on their official availability report.

Brown's absence leaves Louisville without its second-leading scorer and best facilitator. Pat Kelsey's three-point-oriented offense now funnels entirely through veteran guard Ryan Conwell, who has struggled without his partner in crime, shooting just 29.2 percent from deep in his last four games without Brown.

Sophomore guard Adrian Wooley will likely remain in Louisville's starting lineup sans Brown, with senior Kobe Rogers potentially earning additional minutes off the bench.

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Brown is a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, putting the remainder of his college basketball career in jeopardy. Louisville will have to win at least two games without him for fans to see him back in a Cardinals jersey.

Louisville injury report

Mikel Brown Jr., OUT — Back

USF injury report

Xavier Brown, OUT — Undisclosed (Out for season)

De'Ante Green, OUT — Achilles (Out for season)