The Duke basketball program is currently preparing for the upcoming NCAA tournament, which will begin on Thursday afternoon when they take on number 16-seeded Siena. Duke enters the March Madness proceedings as the number one seed, and is looking to capture their first national championship since the 2014-15 season.

Recently, head coach Jon Scheyer got 100% real on the team's mindset heading into the tournament.

“The mindset for our team going into the NCAA tournament is, we're starting fresh,” said Scheyer, per Duke Men's Basketball on X, formerly Twitter. “It's 0-0 obviously, there's a lot of excitement in talking about the bracket, matchups, and all of the things that can happen. But for us it's about the first game. What are we doing the first game?”

The even-keeled mindset will certainly come as a relief for Duke fans who may be concerned about their team overlooking the competition in the earlier rounds of the bracket.

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Duke is widely expected to cruise to a victory over Siena on Thursday, although there have been multiple number one seeds upset in the last couple of years.

Duke is led by star freshman Cameron Boozer, who is viewed by many as the favorite to be selected number one overall in the NBA Draft in June. However, the Blue Devils' depth goes much further than that, and Scheyer has also done a tremendous job in coaching Duke this year to the number one seed.

In any case, Duke is slated to tip things off against Siena on Thursday at 2:50 pm ET. If they get the win, their next game will take place on Saturday.