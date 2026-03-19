On Thursday, the No. 9 seed TCU Horned Frogs began their 2026 NCAA Tournament campaign with a commanding victory, defeating the No. 8 seed Ohio State Buckeyes through a combination of tempo, defense, and precise late-game execution. A dominant 39–24 first-half surge—fueled by transition play and turnovers—set the tone early for the Horned Frogs, with point guard Brock Harding steering the offense and dictating pace. CBS Sports College Basketball captured the moment in real time on X, formerly Twitter, through an on-court interview with head coach Jamie Dixon, showcasing the program’s identity on the national stage. The win underscored TCU’s ability to dictate momentum in high-pressure settings, carrying its Big 12-hardened edge into March and setting an assertive tone for the rest of the tournament.

“We win close games, we've been doing that for a long time.”

"We win close games, we've been doing that for a long time." Jamie Dixon told @TracyWolfson it's never easy in the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/6MlOC9NEKq — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 19, 2026

That statement echoed far beyond Thursday’s result. TCU has built its recent success on finishing tight matchups, particularly in a grueling Big 12 slate where margins are unforgiving. Their experience in those moments surfaced immediately in Greenville—instead of tightening as Ohio State pushed late, the Frogs maintained pace and executed with veteran clarity. Micah Robinson led the way offensively, dropping 18 points and grabbing 5 rebounds to anchor TCU’s balanced attack.

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The win also highlights a stylistic advantage that translates well in March. TCU’s emphasis on ball movement, spacing, and turnover creation allowed it to neutralize Ohio State’s size and shift the game into a faster, guard-driven contest. That approach mirrors a broader NCAA Tournament trend where execution, tempo, and decision-making often outweigh physical matchups.

For Dixon, the quote carries program-wide significance. The Horned Frogs have built a reputation in the Big 12 for surviving close finishes, and that experience showed immediately in Greenville. Rather than tightening late, TCU maintained control and executed with clarity.

As the tournament progresses, that identity becomes a tangible edge—the kind that can ultimately determine how long TCU’s journey will last.