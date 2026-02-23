Olivia Miles achieved a milestone that Brittney Griner achieved following her performance in the No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs' matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones on Sunday evening.

Miles is going through the final season of her collegiate career with the Horned Frogs. She will garner solid projections in the 2026 WNBA Draft, showing off her talent as one of the best guards in the country.

Miles proved herself once again with her latest display against Iowa State. In 39 minutes of action, she produced a stat line of 26 point, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. She shot 8-of-21 from the field, including 1-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Her efforts made history in the process after obtaining her third triple-double of the season, per ESPN Insights.

“Olivia Miles' fifth triple-double with TCU this season ties Brittney Griner and Shalee Lehning for the most in a career in Big 12 history 👏,” the post read.

🟣 26 PTS

🟣 10 REB

🟣 10 AST Olivia Miles' fifth triple-double with TCU this season ties Brittney Griner and Shalee Lehning for the most in a career in Big 12 history 👏 https://t.co/AtWSstkpZj pic.twitter.com/idZEWVs0HB — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) February 22, 2026

How Olivia Miles, TCU played against Iowa State

Article Continues Below

Olivia Miles overwhelmed Iowa State's defense, leading No. 12 TCU to a solid 80-73 win at home.

Three players scored in double-digits for TCU in the win, including Miles. Marta Suarez delivered a strong performance with 19 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal. She shot 7-of-17 overall, including 1-of-4 from downtown, and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe. Clara Silva came next with 11 points and two rebounds, while Taylor Bigby provided nine points and four rebounds.

TCU improved to a 25-4 record on the season, going 13-3 in its Big 12 matchups so far. They control the top spot in the conference standings, being above the Baylor Bears and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Rolling with four consecutive wins, the No. 12 Horned Frogs will look forward to their next matchup. They will be on the road when they face the Cincinnati Bearcats on Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET.