The No. 4 UConn Huskies suffered a 68-62 upset loss to the unranked Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday. However, after a play that left just about one second remaining on the clock, Dan Hurley erupted at a referee, which led to his immediate rejection.

UConn missed a layup in the closing seconds of the contest to tie the game, and Marquette secured the rebound. While players were fighting for possession of the ball, referees called it dead, ruling it a jump ball. With one second on the clock, Hurley went off on the referees, as he seemed upset with them for not calling a foul on the play.

CHAOS AT THE END OF MARQUETTE AND UConn 😱 Dan Hurley is ejected with just under 1 second left to play! pic.twitter.com/znrwGEPpLo — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 7, 2026

Referees hit the 53-year-old head coach with a double technical, which is what led to the ejection. That gave Marquette four free throw attempts to increase the two-point lead to six. Additionally, the jump ball ruling gave Marquette possession, which made it impossible for UConn to win the game.

And with that, the Huskies end the regular season with a loss to a Marquette team with a losing record. It's a tough way to end the campaign. The loss means that UConn will not be the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament, as the St. John's Red Storm now owns that spot. However, Dan Hurley and his team will have a chance to redeem themselves in the postseason.

The Big East Tournament is set to begin on March 11. It's not yet known which team UConn will play against first. After a tough loss to Marquette, we could see Dan Hurley and the Huskies firing on all cylinders whenever they take the court again.