The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent the 2026 offseason making noise, signing cornerback Jamel Dean, re-upping Asante Samuel Jr., and landing wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. via trade. But amid all that activity, the most important position on the field has been completely ignored. The Steelers need a franchise quarterback, and free agency did nothing to solve it.

Let's take stock of where Pittsburgh actually stands under center. Aaron Rodgers, now 42 years old, remains unsigned and is taking his sweet time deciding whether he wants to play a 22nd NFL season. Will Howard, the sixth-round pick out of Kansas State who has yet to throw a single regular-season NFL pass, is the only quarterback currently on the roster with any upside. Insider Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has flatly shut down the idea of Howard being the answer in 2026. Meanwhile, the Steelers watched dynamic young options disappear in free agency without making a single move.

Kyler Murray, once a reported target, bolted to the Minnesota Vikings. Malik Willis, the dual-threat ascending quarterback, signed a three-year, $68 million deal with the Miami Dolphins while Pittsburgh sat on its hands. Analysts have openly criticized the Steelers for passing on Willis, calling it a missed opportunity to add an exciting young talent to an offense that already features DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, and Michael Pittman Jr..

The situation is familiar and uncomfortable. Pittsburgh is once again waiting on a middle-aged veteran with limited long-term upside rather than committing to the future. The front office has paid lip service to the idea of drafting a quarterback — GM Omar Khan said at the Combine, “We're looking for that next franchise guy” — but words without action in free agency leave everything riding on April 23rd, when the NFL Draft opens right in Pittsburgh's own backyard.

The Case for Ty Simpson at Pick 21

Here's the opportunity: the 2026 draft class has two legitimate first-round quarterbacks, and the Steelers are positioned to grab one of them. Fernando Mendoza of Indiana is the consensus No. 1 overall pick, widely expected to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. That leaves Alabama's Ty Simpson as the most coveted quarterback remaining — and multiple mock drafts have already connected him directly to Pittsburgh.

Simpson is not a raw project. He earned Second-Team All-SEC honors as Alabama's full-time starter in 2025, posted an 83.1 overall PFF grade (12th among all draft-eligible quarterbacks), and put up a 91.3 PFF Clean-Pocket Grade — the seventh-best mark in the entire class. His mental processing, pocket presence, and pro-style proficiency are precisely what new head coach Mike McCarthy, a quarterback whisperer who developed Aaron Rodgers for 13 seasons, should be able to weaponize immediately.

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ESPN's Dan Orlovsky went as far as declaring Simpson the best quarterback in the entire class, crediting his ability to perform under pressure and execute anticipatory throws at an NFL-caliber level. CBS Sports has him ranked second among all 2026 quarterback prospects, and multiple mock drafts project him as the second signal-caller off the board in the first round.

The fit isn't just philosophical — it's structural. McCarthy's West Coast-influenced system leans heavily on quick rhythm passing, working through progressions, and attacking the intermediate middle of the field. That is precisely where Simpson thrives. In his first nine games of the 2025 season, Simpson completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,461 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just one interception. The late-season regression is a legitimate concern, but that is exactly the kind of developmental arc that a quarterback coach of McCarthy's caliber exists to correct.

The Trade-Up Threat and Why the Jets Matter

Here's where the draft board gets complicated. The Steelers hold pick No. 21, just four spots ahead of where several teams could jump in to grab Simpson. The New York Jets, who hold multiple first-round picks and have been openly exploring their quarterback options, represent the biggest threat to Pittsburgh's plans. While reports suggest the Jets may prefer to wait until the 2027 draft, when they'll have a war chest of three first-round picks, the possibility that they fall in love with Simpson and use one of their 2026 selections to move up cannot be dismissed.

With the draft being held in Pittsburgh and the pressure of a home-crowd moment, GM Omar Khan has the motivation, the draft capital, and the stated philosophy to be aggressive. The Steelers hold 12 total picks, more than any other team in this draft, giving them enormous flexibility to trade up several spots if needed to ensure Simpson doesn't get swiped. Even a modest move from 21 to, say, 16 or 17 could require packaging a second-round pick alongside the 21st selection, a price that is absolutely worth paying to secure a franchise quarterback.

The window with this roster is real. DK Metcalf is in his prime. Jaylen Warren is a capable back. Pittman Jr. gives the offense a legitimate possession threat. All of those weapons are wasted if Pittsburgh trots out an aging Aaron Rodgers on a one-year bridge deal and punts yet another offseason on the future. Ty Simpson is not a guarantee, but he is the best shot the Steelers have had at finding their next franchise quarterback in years. Draft night is in their city. The moment is theirs to seize.