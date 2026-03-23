The Virginia Cavaliers had a disappointing end to their season over the weekend following their 79-72 loss to Tennessee in the round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament. The outcome was not without a little controversy, however. Late in the game, with a little under 30 seconds to go, a controversial call was made, involving Virginia guard Dallin Hall touching the ball before it sailed out of bounds.

The initial ruling on the court was Tennessee ball, prompting a challenge from Virginia head coach Ryan Odom. The challenge was unsuccessful, and the Vols held on for the win. And following the game, Dallin Hall admitted that he did, in fact, touch the ball last, but that it wasn’t the reason for Virginia’s loss, as per Ben McKee of 247Sports.

“Yeah it happened pretty quick. I knew it hit me, barely,” Hall said. “Hopefully, unfortunately it worked out the way it did. It was a super fast play, but there was a lot of opportunities and it never comes down to one play, so.”

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Hall was in the final season of his college basketball career, having played only one season at Virginia following three years at BYU. He appeared in 36 games at a little over 28 minutes per game. He averaged 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists with splits of 41.3 percent shooting from the field, 32 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 81.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The loss notwithstanding, this was an overall successful season for Virginia, the program’s first under Odom as head coach. They finished with an overall record of 30-6, the team’s best mark since the 2018-19 season when they won the national championship.