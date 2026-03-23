Amid the Lakers' nine-game win streak, LeBron has been one of the biggest contributors. After facing questions about his fit alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, James has emerged as the perfect power forward for the Lakers that can hit shots with efficiency and also step up on the defensive end.

Ramona: "The sense I have is that this idea of playing for $50M anywhere is probably gone but if (Lebron) is willing to play for less, if that fits with what (the Lakers) are trying to do, I think that door is open" pic.twitter.com/ePVU76wKQo — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 23, 2026

The turn in the Lakers' play has sparked different conversations around the team and LeBron's possible return. While many people believe that LeBron would depart the Lakers in the summer, Ramona Shelburne opened up the possibility of James staying with the Lakers if he takes a significant pay cut.

“The sense I have is that this idea of playing for $50 million anywhere, it's probably gone. But, if he's willing to play for less, if that fits with what they're trying to do, I think there's, that, that door is open,” Shelburne said on NBA Today.

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NBA Today guest host Jorge Sedano added, “Yeah. 'cause they gotta balance the Austin situation too. And still being able to fill out the rest of the roster.”

Shelburne added, “ Yeah. Like right now it's, it's almost like he'd be reversing roles with Austin in terms of salary.”

James is averaging 21.1 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game, and 6.8 assists per game on 51.4% field goal percentage. His all-around play and playmaking ability have been pivotal for the Lakers during this win streak and could be important if the Lakers look to make a deep playoff run.

The Lakers visit the East-leading Detroit Pistons tonight at 7 PM EST.