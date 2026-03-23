With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, multiple teams are hosting Pro Days, helping their former players put their skills on display. One of those schools is LSU, which has Mansoor Delane, a projected first-round pick.

Delane could be one of the first, if not the first conrerback selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he put his speed on display at the LSU Pro Day, per a video posted by the NFL on X.

Delane put up a 4.38 40-yard dash time at the Pro Day. Considering that only a dozen players have ever put up a 40-yard dash under 4.30 at the NFL combine, Delane would be putting himself in the conversation as one of the fastest defensive backs in the NFL.

Article Continues Below

There is some debate on the exact 40-time for Delane. Mike Triplett of NewOrelans.football is reporting that LSU has it clocked at a 4.35-second dash time. Meanwhile, Field Yates of ESPN is reporting that scouts in attednace has back-to-back times of 4.38-seconds.

Regardless of the official time, a few things are evident. First, Delane is fast, and his speed will be a major aspect of his game. Second, his work at LSU shows he could be a star in the NFL. He has 45 tackles, with two interceptions and 11 pass breakups in his senior campaign. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN currently has Delane being selected tenth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the upcoming draft.

The first round of the NFL Draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, where Delane expects to hear his name called early.