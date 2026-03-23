Diana Taurasi has seen just about everything a legend can see in the WNBA. The former Phoenix Mercury star has won nearly every accolade possible. However, the biggest accolade she experienced since retiring may be the historic WNBA-CBA agreement.

The deal was ratified on Monday with a unanimous vote. It offers a significant salary increase, more player protections, and a large revenue share.

Taurasi elaborated more on her jubilation for the agreement on the Yahoo Daily Show.

“When you spend 20 years at a company, you want it to be better than when you got there. … I'm really proud, I'm really joyful for everyone,” Taurasi said on Monday via Yahoo Sports on X (formerly Twitter).

She's seen her fair share of collective bargaining agreements throughout her illustrious career. In the final two or three seasons, the league's popularity rose exponentially.

Players like A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and Breanna Stewart are only a handful who have made a lasting impression.

Not to mention, the viewership numbers were at historic levels, and the players wanted to capitalize, and did so.

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Diana Taurasi sees the WNBA, CBA agreement as a major positive

While the UConn women's basketball standout isn't one for these types of discussions, she knows the importance. For someone who was always focused on the game, she understands the importance of giving to the next generation.

Clark and Bueckers are for sure part of the next wave of WNBA torch-bearers. That being said, landing a deal that will maximize the league's growth was a necessity.

She has been away from the game for quite a while, but Taurasi's opinion, especially about the WNBA's CBA, is valued. She'll be on a court on August 16, when the Mercury inducts her into the team's Ring of Honor.

The likely transition from a playing career to one in media feels inevitable, given her show with Sue Bird the last three years during the Women's Final Four.

In whatever role Taurasi is in, her stance on how the league should be is always respected.