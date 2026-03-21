March Madness presents more than Cinderella runs and heavyweight matchups, but reunions too. Case in point for Kansas basketball, as St. John's star Zuby Ejiofor is a former Jayhawks player. He happens to recall the last conversation he had with Bill Self before meeting him again on Sunday.

Ejiofor addressed his KU past via Michael Swain of 247Sports Saturday. The Red Storm big called it a “brutally honest” one before his exit.

“He [was] pretty crystal clear on, he's going into the portal to recruit some guys that are able to come into the team and just create a successful season right away. So he was brutally honest with me and alongside Ernest [Udeh] as well,” Ejiofor said. “So that's why I respect him a lot. He told me early on that he was going to recruit.”

Ejiofor ultimately landed with another national title winning head coach. The rest has become history from there for the St. John's big.

Zuby Ejiofor lost in Kansas roster before St. John's arrival

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Ejiofor is now the leading scorer for an aspiring national title winner. But the Garland, Tex., native didn't start out with the Queens, N.Y. Catholic university as Lawrence, Ks. was the first stop.

Ejiofor struggled to earn hefty minutes under Self. He played in 25 games but averaged just 5.1 minutes per game. The 6-foot-9 talent averaged just 1.2 points per game his freshman season.

His numbers increased the moment he landed with Pitino: Going from 4.3 points per game to 16.3 PPG this season. He also owns two Big East titles since his College Basketball Transfer Portal decision.

He must slow down Self's newest biggest star Darryn Peterson inside Viejas Arena in San Diego on Sunday. Plus become the one denying his former head coach a third national title at KU.