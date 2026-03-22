It took a game and a half, but Duke basketball finally looked like its overpowering self in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils awakened from their extended slumber and asserted themselves in the final 15 minutes of Saturday's 81-58 victory versus TCU. They should now go into the Sweet Sixteen with renewed confidence, and potentially better health. But fans still have questions about star forward Cameron Boozer.

Despite enjoying a highly productive outing versus the Horned Frogs, the Wooden Award favorite is drawing skepticism about his NBA Draft value. People worry his ceiling and versatility. It is important to note that the following comments came during the game, not afterwards. The conjecture is interesting, nonetheless.

“Another game where Boozer’s weaknesses have been amplified,” @noahbuchholtz posted on X. “Just can’t bring myself to agree with the consensus draft noise around him with the glaring athletic limitations/lack of explosion & his continued tendency to make erratic decisions…

“As a Duke fan Cam Boozer is not a top 5 draft pick he’s a role player at best in the nba .. I’m a non bias Duke fan I know what I been watching all season …” @KxngHxxver proclaimed. “Boozer is a good player but he’s not a Top 3 pick in this draft,” @blaxhippie opined. “Some NBA is gonna waste a draft pick on Cam Boozer,” @acalla23 said bluntly.

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Boozer scored a game-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go with 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block. The 18-year-old is a huge reason why Duke was able to ignite in the second half, but he was certainly not without his flaws. Boozer has now recorded 10 turnovers in two NCAA Tournament games, emphasizing the importance of injured guard Caleb Foster. If he cannot take care of the ball, the Blue Devils could taste defeat against either Kansas or St. John's in the next round.

Cameron Boozer has allayed concerns throughout the season, however. He has dominated inside, served as an effective playmaker and found significant success from behind the 3-point line (40.2 percent shooting). Athleticism is always going to be a question, but the 6-foot-9 prospect has gained invaluable insight just by being the son of an All-NBA Third-Team selection and multi-time All-Star. Perhaps he has the tools to adapt at the NBA level.

Given the quality of the 2026 draft class, there would be no shame in falling outside of the top-five. There is still a long way to go before commissioner Adam Silver calls Boozer's name, though. The phenomenal freshman is presently focused on leading Duke basketball to its sixth national championship.