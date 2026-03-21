Kentucky has barely gotten to see Jayden Quaintance during the 2025-2026 college basketball season, and it will not get any more. The former five-star recruit slyly admitted he is likely enjoying his last March Madness run, essentially revealing his plans to enter the NBA Draft at the end of the year.

Despite only appearing in four games in his sophomore season, Quaintance said he is “trying to absorb” the March Madness environment in what is “likely” his final collegiate season. The former five-star recruit is not playing for the Wildcats, but still feels the pressure and thrill of the moment.

“This will likely be my last year of college, so I'm just trying to absorb it as much as I can,” Quaintance said, via Cats Coverage.

When asked if that meant that he would be entering the NBA Draft, Quaintance confirmed, “Yes ma'am.”

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Jayden Quaintance on his experience in this year’s NCAA Tournament: “This will likely be my last year of college, so, I’m just trying to absorb as much as I can.” pic.twitter.com/EBjvI7FUfs — Cats Coverage (@Cats_Coverage) March 21, 2026

If Quaintance enters the 2026 NBA Draft, he will be hoping that a team will bank on his potential over production. The Kentucky forward only averaged 8.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.4 blocks in two seasons of college basketball.

Quaintance has been limited by injuries all season and has not played since January 7. He had a promising 10-point, eight-rebound game against St. John's earlier in the year but could never match that production before getting sidelined.

Quaintance transferred to Kentucky in the 2025 offseason after spending his freshman season at Arizona State. He recorded six double-doubles in his 24 games with the Sun Devils before having that season cut short by a torn ACL.