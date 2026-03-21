The Michigan State Spartans advanced to the Sweet 16 on Saturday after defeating Louisville, 77-69, in the round of 32. It was star point guard Jeremy Fears who helped lead the way for Michigan State as they punched their ticket to the next round of the NCAA Tournament, and he dropped in one of the top quotes of March Madness so far.

Following Michigan State’s big NCAA Tournament win against Louisville, Jeremy Fears declared the Spartans the top program in March Madness for point guards.

“This is Point Guard University. Coach says that he’s had great point guards before me, I’m just trying to keep it going,” Fears said. “But overall, it’s my teammates. They’re the ones making shots, they’re doing the hard part, I’m just giving them the ball.”

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It was junior star Coen Carr who led the way offensively for Michigan State with 21 points, but it was Fears who was the engine with a game-high 16 assists. Fears also added 12 points, three rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes.

Fears has elevated himself with his play into being a possible NBA Draft pick, just like his younger brother Jeremiah. Jeremiah was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and is currently in the midst of his rookie year with the New Orleans Pelicans.

But Fears has been among the best point guards in the country this season. He’s in the midst of a breakout junior season, appearing in 33 games as the starting point guard at a little over 32 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 15.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 44.3 percent shooting from the field, 32.4 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 89.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.