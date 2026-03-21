The opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament have already gotten underway, with a few impressive performances so far from teams looking to make it to the Final Four of March Madness. For former NBA star turned media personality Charles Barkley, one of those impressive performances came from the Michigan Wolverines, so much so that he’s convinced they can already punch their ticket to the Final Four.

“These guys can already start making their reservations in Indy. They’re going to Indy. That was one of the most complete annihilations. Saint Louis didn’t play that bad. They played well,” Charles Barkley said. “The only way you can beat this team, you can’t play them in the halfcourt, they’re too physically imposing.

“If you beat them, you have to have a great 3-point shooting contest. Some other teams have some bigger size, they got a chance. But they’re going to Indy.”

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After ripping through Howard, 101-80, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, Michigan dispatched Saint Louis, 95-72. They now advance to the Sweet 16 and await the winner between No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Texas Tech.

It’s been quite the season for Michigan. The Wolverines certainly have Final Four hopes, by they have the potential to win the national championship. This is Dusty May’s second season at the helm as head coach. Last season, the Wolverines reached the Sweet 16 where they were eliminated by Auburn.

Michigan came into March Madness as the No. 3 ranked team in the country in the final AP men’s basketball polls, and one of the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.