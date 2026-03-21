Many college basketball fans still cannot believe Otega Oweh's miraculous half-court shot to send Kentucky's game against Santa Clara into overtime, and neither can the shooter himself. Oweh admitted that the thrill of his epic March Madness highlight lasted all day and kept him up at night.

Oweh had the game of his career in the overtime victory, posting 35 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals. However, it was unsurprisingly his game-tying buzzer-beater that kept him up on Friday night.

“Last night when I was trying to go to sleep, my adrenaline was still going,” Oweh said on TNT Sports. “That moment was just crazy. I'm just glad that I got to experience it with this group that I'm with right now. That's something we're all going to remember forever, and I'm just excited to continue going on this run.”

Otega Oweh told @AdamLefkoe that his March Moment still hasn't really sunk in 🤩 https://t.co/IY9r84wclV pic.twitter.com/ribvPP9Ous — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 21, 2026

Article Continues Below

Oweh's half-court prayer is currently the best 2026 March Madness highlight through the Round of 64. Many argue that it should not have occurred with Santa Clara head coach Herb Sendek clearly attempting to call timeout before the inbound pass, but it has been etched into history nonetheless.

Oweh nearly single-handedly kept Kentucky alive when it seemed like Santa Clara had the win in its back pocket late. Backup big men Brandon Garrison and Mouhamed Dioubate were also big off the bench against the smaller Broncos team.

As thrilling as that game was, Kentucky now has a much more difficult Round of 32 matchup against No. 2-seeded Iowa State. While the Cyclones will be without All-American forward Joshua Jefferson, they still boast one of the best defenses in the country, allowing just 65.4 points per game.