As the North Carolina basketball team lost in a shocker to VCU in the first round of the 2026 NCAA tournament on Thursday, 82-78, there has been speculation about whether the program will move on from head coach Hubert Davis. With North Carolina basketball's collapse to VCU, the latest reporting gives insight into where the program is when it comes to Davis' job security.

The Tar Heels led by 11 at halftime, leading the Rams to make a striking comeback that resulted in North Carolina's defeat, putting their national title hopes in the drain. According to Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello of ESPN, the school has been “in discussions” with Davis regarding his future with the program, as a team meeting “did not offer any clarity” on the matter.

The report would also say how a potential decision regarding the direction is “expected to unfold in the coming days.”

“North Carolina officials are in discussions with coach Hubert Davis about his future at the school, sources told ESPN, with a decision on his status and potential exit plan expected to unfold in the coming days,” ESPN wrote.

Article Continues Below

“Davis met with his UNC team Saturday afternoon in the wake of No. 6-seeded UNC's upset loss to No. 11 VCU in the first round of the men's NCAA tournament Thursday. The team meeting did not offer any clarity on Davis' future, according to sources,” ESPN continued.

Hubert Davis' future with North Carolina basketball is uncertain

While the stunning loss by the North Carolina basketball team leaves Davis' job in question, he has a “strong reputation” at the university due to his being a player and assistant coach. Still, the first-round loss led to an “emotional response from the UNC fan base and donors,” as ESPN noted, as Davis has $5.3 million of guaranteed money left on his deal.

It also doesn't help that this is the second straight year that the Tar Heels couldn't get past the first round after losing to Ole Miss in the round of 64 last go-around. It remains to be seen what Davis' future looks like with the North Carolina basketball program.