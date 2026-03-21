Darryn Peterson carries the Kansas basketball name on the March Madness stage now. The Jayhawks' prized freshman dropped 28 points in a fierce 68-60 victory over upset-minded Cal Baptist. But did he receive motivation from past KU legends before him?

This stage goes beyond basketball for Peterson. He's aiming to hand head coach Bill Self his third national title, and the university a fifth championship on the hardwood. He's wearing the same Jayhawk colors that produced so many revered KU stars.

Peterson revealed to ClutchPoints he heard from three of them before facing CBU. Including some famed siblings who played on this stage Peterson is now experiencing.

“Yeah I talked to the Morris twins (Marcus and Markieff) and Mario Little,” Peterson revealed to CP. “I wouldn't say they gave me advice, but they were telling me to go out there and have fun.”

One also sent a one-word text that became enough to inspire Peterson's performance.

“Mario even texted me before the game and just said ‘blessings.' So blessed to be here and blessed to be a part of this,” Peterson said.

Darryn Peterson stayed composed in Kansas vs. Cal Baptist

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Peterson endured some early jitters inside Viejas Arena at San Diego State.

He misfired on six of his shot attempts. Most players including freshmen grow irritated in that moment…but not Peterson.

He found his groove and looked very much like the hyped freshman KU signed. Peterson even banked a final buzzer beater to close out the first half. His point total is now one of the more impressive scoring outings by a freshman on this stage.

But there's was no secret ingredient to Peterson's game on his NCAA Tournament debut. Peterson shared this simple eight word admission:

He's the latest Jayhawk to survive and advance in the 68-team field. But now a red hot St. John's team looms for Sunday.