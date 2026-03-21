St. John's basketball made quick work of Northern Iowa to kick off its March Madness run Friday. Zuby Ejiofor and the Red Storm pummeled the Panthers playing their style of basketball in San Diego: Physicality and igniting the 3-point touch.

The leading scorer, however, boldly admitted he didn't play his best game while sitting next to Rick Pitino postgame. He also told ClutchPoints after the game that he believes this team can level up, even after the impressive rout.

“Absolutely. I think our ceiling is still high,” Ejiofor began to CP. “There's a lot of things we can improve on. And we're playing really good basketball right now.”

Ejiofor finished with 14 points to lead the Big East power. He feels the head coach is responsible for the culture shift. Yet again he believes there's lots of meat left on the bone for the Red Storm.

“You know, the effort is there. We're competing on both sides of the ball. But you know, I feel like we can take it a whole another level,” Ejiofor said.

St. John's, Zuby Ejiofor want deeper March Madness run

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The Red Storm want to avoid going home early once again.

Arkansas surprisingly ended St. John's season in round two. Misfiring from behind the arc helped doom the Storm. That flaw also surfaced on Feb. 25 against UConn, the Red Storm's last loss.

Ejiofor returns to a St. John's team built to win it all. He came back this offseason to fuel a run not seen since 1999 in Queens, N.Y. St. John's is aiming to end the 27-year drought of surpassing the second round.

The Dallas native knows this Storm team can raise their game another level. And his former team Kansas will await him and the “Johnnies” on Sunday.