The No. 1-seeded Arizona Wildcats have a tough matchup in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, as they take on the No. 9-seeded Utah State Aggies. Although the Wildcats are one of the top-rated teams in the tourney this year, the team will have to give it its all to overcome the Aggies on Sunday.

While talking with media members after practice, Arizona's Tobe Awaka opened up about what Utah State does well. The redshirt junior forward says the Aggies play a similar style to the Wildcats, but at the end of the day, he thinks he and his teammates have what it takes to get the win.

“I would just say, it's more so about how we game plan,” said Awaka. “How we sort of approach [Utah State's] key guys and their sets and what they like to do. I think having a guy like [Motiejus Krivas] down in the paint protecting us is a great benefit with teams that like to play inside… We know their personnel, what they're trying to do. It's just about mitigating that throughout the course of the game… Regardless, we'll be ready for it.”

Article Continues Below

Utah State and Arizona play very similar styles. Does that provide any advantage to the Wildcats? Tobe answers… pic.twitter.com/5TXuA2XAG1 — PHNX Wildcats (@PHNX_Wildcats) March 21, 2026

The Wildcats looked like a legitimate No. 1 seed in their first game of the NCAA Tournament. Arizona defeated the Long Island University Sharks in a 92-58 blowout. Four different players recorded double-digit points, including Awaka, who ended the game with 11 points and eight rebounds.

But Utah State is a different animal. The Aggies entered the tourney as the Mountain West Conference champions, then turned around and eliminated the Villanova Wildcats 86-76 in the first round of the March Madness Tournament. This could be a tough matchup for Arizona that leads to an electric contest for sports fans.