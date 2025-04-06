Less than one week into his tenure with Maryland, Buzz Williams already has his first commitment from the college basketball transfer portal. Days after accepting the move to College Park, Williams managed to recruit former Washington State and Indiana guard Myles Rice to the Terrapins.

Rice committed to Williams and the Terrapins after two seasons at Washington State and one with Indiana, he announced on Instagram. He will join Maryland with up to two seasons of eligibility remaining despite preparing for his fifth year of college basketball. Rice averaged 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 35 outings for the Hoosiers in 2024-2025.

Though he is coming off a one-year stint with Indiana, Rice is best known for his adversity-filled three-year run with Washington State. After redshirting his first season in Pullman, Rice was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2022, causing him to sit out the entire 2022-2023 campaign. He returned the following year for his unofficial debut with the Cougars and received the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award after averaging 14.8 points per game.

Although he put together a promising season with Indiana as a sophomore, Rice was part of the infamous Hoosier squad that completely disbanded following Mike Woodson's firing. Before hiring Darian DeVries as Woodson's replacement, the entire 2024-2025 team either graduated or entered the college basketball transfer portal.

Myles Rice joins Buzz Williams' rebuilding Maryland basketball team

Coming off a second-round NCAA Tournament exit with Texas A&M, Williams is amid a sizeable program rebuild. Ahead of his first season with Maryland, the 52-year-old has a lot of recruiting work ahead of him with the incoming freshman class and the college basketball transfer portal.

Williams steps in to replace the departing Kevin Willard, who left Maryland to take over at Villanova. Willard is also coming off the best season of his coaching career, guiding the Terrapins to a 27-9 record, leading to the No. 2 seed in the Big 10 Tournament and a Sweet Sixteen appearance.

Despite Maryland's success, most of its 2024-2025 roster will not return in the fall. Former five-star freshman Derik Queen is expected to enter the 2025 NBA Draft along with his frontcourt partner, Julian Reese. Star guards Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Rodney Rice entered the transfer portal, with Gillespie already committing to Tennessee.