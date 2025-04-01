There was a lot of drama surrounding the Maryland basketball program during their NCAA Tournament run as rumors swirled about head coach Kevin Willard leaving for Villanova. Sure enough, that became finalized shortly after the Terrapins were eliminated from the big dance. Now, Maryland has found a replacement as Buzz Williams is leaving Texas A&M to coach the Terrapins.

“Sources: Maryland will hire Texas A&M's Buzz Williams as its next head basketball coach,” Jon Rothstein said in a post.

Buzz Williams reportedly agreed to terms on a six-year deal.

Related Maryland Basketball NewsArticle continues below
March 22, 2025 - Tigers Head Coach Kim Mulkey as LSU women's basketball takes on San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament in Baton Rouge, LA.
Stephen A. Smith puts LSU’s ‘very rude’ Kim Mulkey on blast
Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer celebrates with his team after being the Alabama Crimson Tide in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center.
Duke basketball bold predictions for 2025 Final Four vs. Houston
Auburn Tigers men's basketball head coach Bruce Pearl cuts down the net after winning the South Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Michigan State Spartans at State Farm Arena.
Bruce Pearl reveals troll job from wife amid Final Four run

“Per sources, the sides have now finalized a 6-year deal to make Buzz Williams the next Maryland coach,” Pete Thamel said in a post.

Maryland got its guy.