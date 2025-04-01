There was a lot of drama surrounding the Maryland basketball program during their NCAA Tournament run as rumors swirled about head coach Kevin Willard leaving for Villanova. Sure enough, that became finalized shortly after the Terrapins were eliminated from the big dance. Now, Maryland has found a replacement as Buzz Williams is leaving Texas A&M to coach the Terrapins.

“Sources: Maryland will hire Texas A&M's Buzz Williams as its next head basketball coach,” Jon Rothstein said in a post.

Buzz Williams reportedly agreed to terms on a six-year deal.

“Per sources, the sides have now finalized a 6-year deal to make Buzz Williams the next Maryland coach,” Pete Thamel said in a post.

Maryland got its guy.