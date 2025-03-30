After an impressive run in the NCAA Tournament, Maryland basketball head coach Kevin Willard won’t return to the program in 2025.

However, despite the initial shock, it appears that former Maryland guard Steve Blake wants to throw his name in the hat for the job.

Willard, who led the Terps to a 27-9 record and a Sweet Sixteen appearance, decided on Saturday to continue his coaching career at Villanova.

“Villanova Basketball has a deep tradition of excellence and a culture that is second to none in college basketball,” Willard said in a statement released by the school, per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. “We are thrilled to be a part of it and join the Villanova community.”

Villanova fired Kyle Neptune on March 15 after a 19-14 campaign, and early quarterfinal exit in the Big East tournament.

Kevin Willard’s departure opens a new door for Maryland basketball

Willard has been tied to Villanova since its head coach firing. The 49-year-old Willard leaves on a successful note, and with no bad blood.

“I want this program to be great,” Willard said of Maryland last weekend while in Seattle for the Terrapins' trip for the first and second rounds. “I want it to be the best in the country, I want to win a national championship, but there's things that need to change. … We've been one of the worst, if not lowest, in the NIL in the last two years. So that's first and foremost.”

Blake, who played guard for the Terps over four seasons from 1999 to 2003, helped the program win a national championship in the 2001-02 campaign.

He was two-time All-ACC, before being drafted by the Washington Wizards in the infamous 2003 NBA Draft. Blake averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 138 games at Maryland.

His NBA career lasted 13 years, becoming one of the best journeyman guards in league history.