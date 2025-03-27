Villanova basketball remains with an empty seat inside the head coach's office. The Wildcats have yet to find a replacement for Kyle Neptune, who Villanova fired on March 15. But a current March Madness coach could be on his way to ‘Nova, per one insider Wednesday night.

Signs point to Kevin Willard of Maryland taking over in Philadelphia, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Willard has the Terrapins in the Sweet 16 following an epic buzzer beater against Colorado State.

“Villanova is waiting on Maryland's Kevin Willard,” Rothstein shared.

Rothstein added that Willard's current employer was working on a contract extension. The deal was worth $5 million a year. However, Willard's situation at Maryland has become “volatile” per Rothstein. He cites the departure of athletic director Damon Evans to SMU caused Willard to air out some frustrations.

“I've never seen a program go to the second week of the NCAA Tournament, and have all this uncertainty surrounding what's going on with their head coach moving forward,” Rothstein said. “But this is Maryland basketball right now. This is the state of affairs.”

The 49-year-old coach rejected answering questions about his job Wednesday with reporters. Willard even ignored questions about Maryland's NIL state, which came into light as one of the worst in the nation by his own admission.

Is Kevin Willard down to Maryland and Villanova?

Again, Villanova is the last major power conference opening left. Big East rival Xavier filled its opening swiftly by hiring Richard Pitino of New Mexico. Pitino got called an early candidate for Villanova once it opened.

Rothstein's words articulate the picture that Willard has the Villanova job offered to him.

“Kevin Willard is going to weigh the offer to stay at Maryland and be one of the top 10 highest paid coaches in college basketball… or he's going to go be the next head coach at Villanova,” Rothstein reported. “And go back to the Big East where he had great success at Seton Hall.”

Willard spent 12 seasons at the New Jersey Catholic university. He spearheaded six NCAA Tournament appearances with the Pirates. The Huntington, New York native Willard compiled a 225-161 mark before leaving to take over at Maryland.