Miami (OH) basketball clearly caught wind of what Bruce Pearl said about the RedHawks. The former Auburn head coach called out the RedHawks Sunday — believing they weren't deserving of an at-large bid if they didn't win the MAC. Well, the athletic director went scorched earth on Pearl over his March Madness take.

David Sayler blasted Pearl Monday via the social media website X, formerly Twitter. Sayler began by saying how Pearl is “flat out wrong” and added how the “disrespect is awful.”

But Sayler also ripped Pearl for showing a bias toward Auburn — which is now led by Pearl's son.

Miami (OH) AD David Sayler calls out Bruce Pearl 😳 pic.twitter.com/5MgLw6UKmR — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 2, 2026

Auburn is on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament bid. Pearl's argument is that Miami (OH) still needs to win the MAC to earn its spot compared to the Tigers' strength of schedule.

Miami (OH) AD not through bashing Bruce Pearl

Sayler continued his relentless attack on Pearl's comments.

“Auburn won one game in the entire month of February! They were 1-6 that month (with four of those losses coming to unranked teams) Yet all the bracketologists have them in???” Sayler asked.

He continued by ripping the fact that Pearl “should not be on TV” and is “embarrassing himself” by criticizing the RedHawks. But his last rant directed toward the former CBB coach went like this:

“He is on the wrong side of this argument and it is clear that nepotism is a powerful drug!!” Sayler added.

He said "We" when referring to Auburn….come on! He is on the wrong side of this argument and it is clear that nepotism is a powerful drug!! https://t.co/JjygcmJzmI — David Sayler (@MiamiOH_DSayler) March 2, 2026

Safe to say, Miami (OH) and Auburn will have an interesting “last four in” scenario. The undefeated RedHawks automatically qualify by winning the MAC Tournament.

But losing in the tourney will force the selection committee to potentially snub them out of the field of 68. And also get Pearl to win his argument.