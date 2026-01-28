Michigan basketball faced its toughest test of the season Tuesday night and survived a chaotic finish. The No. 3 Wolverines held off the undefeated, No. 5-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers at home in a tense, late-game battle that carried Big Ten implications and set the tone for the conference race moving forward.

Nebraska controlled the game for long stretches, dictating tempo early and leaning on efficient perimeter shooting to build and protect its lead. Michigan struggled to find consistent offensive rhythm but remained within striking distance by winning the rebounding battle and generating second-chance opportunities as the game tightened.

The Wolverines finally surged late. Trailing 72–69 with just over three minutes remaining in the second half, Michigan tightened defensively and forced empty possessions. Nebraska failed to score the rest of the way. Freshman guard Trey McKenney delivered the go-ahead basket with 1:07 left, giving Michigan its first lead of the second half at a decisive moment.

Michigan closed out a 75–72 victory by winning the rebounding battle and converting timely free throws. Morez Johnson Jr. anchored the interior with a double-double, while Michigan’s bench provided critical energy as fatigue set in for the Cornhuskers' short rotation.

Article Continues Below

After the game, head coach Dusty May addressed the chaotic finish candidly, emphasizing resolve over execution during the closing stretch, with 247Sports and CBS Sports' Zach Shaw sharing his postgame comments on X (formerly known as Twitter) following the narrow victory.

“I don’t think we did a lot of things well, but just our sheer determination to win the last four or five minutes was impressive.”

The outcome snapped Nebraska’s 24-game winning streak and handed the Cornhuskers their first loss of the season. Michigan improved to 19–1 and strengthened its position atop the Big Ten standings.

The result carried national implications, giving Michigan a key tiebreaker and momentum entering a demanding stretch of conference play. More importantly, the wild finish reinforced an emerging identity built on toughness—execution wavered, but belief never did. With February approaching, expectations rise, and the Wolverines must keep winning the games they are favored to win to remain a contender.