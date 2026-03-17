As March Madness starts this week, fans are eagerly filling out their brackets, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi is calling his shot at who he believes will make the Final Four. And, interestingly, his picks have a huge Big 12 lean. he breaks it down in the latest edition of My Bracket.

“Duke, first one seed through, they win the East. Florida, second one seed through, they win the South. Arizona takes the West. We can’t have a one-seed in the Midwest because Michigan is already out. So we get a two in Iowa State. That sets up really another incredible Final Four.”

He then added how he believes that his projected Final Four will go.

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“Duke, Florida. This is Florida going for back to back, but they lose to Duke and player of the year Cam Boozer. And Arizona in a repeat of that incredible Big 12 semi-final, which many called Game of the Year. Arizona and Iowa State, they do it again. They face Duke for the National Championship, first Monday night in April. And we’re going to put them in all caps, for the first time since 1997 and Lute Olson and most outstanding player, Miles Simon. Your national champion, the Arizona Wildcats.”

With Lunardi predicting an Arizona vs. Iowa State Final Four matchup, this would be a rematch of the Big 12 semi-final. The Wildcats met the Cyclones in the Big 12 tournament and beat them in a narrow 82-80 matchup. Perhaps the rematch for a spot in the national championship could be even better.

But, March Madness is always unpredictable. We'll see if Lunardi's bracket is busted this season.