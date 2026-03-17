The reveal of the March Madness bracket always sparks debate, but the 2026 NCAA Tournament field immediately drew significant scrutiny. As the controversy unfolded, the Texas Longhorns and the SMU Mustangs emerged at the center of the discussion.

Both programs received at-large bids and were placed in the First Four as No. 11 seeds. Yet once the full landscape of bubble teams came into focus, their selections raised legitimate questions about how the NCAA Tournament selection committee weighed metrics, records, and late-season performance.

Texas entered Selection Sunday with an 18–14 overall record and a 9–9 mark in SEC regular-season play. The Longhorns then dropped their SEC Tournament opener to Ole Miss, falling 76–66 in Nashville. The loss marked Texas’ fifth defeat in its last six games—hardly the trajectory of a team building momentum toward March.

What made Texas’ resume even more difficult to justify was the nature of that loss. Ole Miss entered the matchup at 13–19 overall and just 4–14 in SEC play. A defeat to a sub-.500 conference team on a neutral court would typically damage a tournament profile significantly. Yet despite that result—one of the weakest losses among bubble teams—Texas still appeared comfortably in the field.

The committee’s decision appears rooted more in metrics than momentum. Texas finished 37th in KenPom, paired with a strong strength of schedule and a resume that included a 6–9 record in Quadrant 1 games. However, that profile also featured a 1–4 mark in Quadrant 2 and a combined 10–1 against Quadrants 3 and 4—hardly overwhelming for an at-large team. Those metrics seem to have swayed the results in a season where many bubble teams had flawed backgrounds.

SMU presents a different—though equally controversial—case.

The Mustangs finished the season 20–13 overall but posted an 8–10 record in ACC play. Losing conference records has traditionally made at-large bids difficult to secure, yet SMU’s analytical profile kept the program firmly in the March Madness conversation.

SMU’s case rested heavily on its analytical profile. The Mustangs entered the tournament ranked No. 42 in KenPom, supported by a solid NET ranking and efficient underlying metrics. Their quadrant results were more mixed, with a 4–9 record in Quadrant 1 and a 5–4 mark in Quadrant 2, alongside a combined 11–0 against Quadrants 3 and 4.

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The resume also featured notable nonconference wins over Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and North Carolina. Still, the lack of a winning record against top-tier competition raises a familiar question about how much weight the committee placed on metrics versus results.

However, the Mustangs' final stretch of the season further complicates the situation. Like Texas, SMU dropped five of its final six games, including a 62–58 loss to Louisville in the ACC Tournament. Momentum often shapes how teams are evaluated in March, and the Mustangs entered the bracket trending sharply in the wrong direction.

Every selection decision comes with tradeoffs. Oklahoma, Auburn, San Diego State, and Indiana were among the programs left outside the tournament field. Several of those teams finished with stronger records or better conference marks than both Texas and SMU.

San Diego State, in particular, finished 22–11 overall and 14–6 in the Mountain West—a resume many analysts viewed as comparable to, if not stronger than, those of the two controversial selections.

Ultimately, the NCAA Tournament selection committee made its priorities clear. Advanced metrics, strength of schedule, and quality wins outweighed late-season performance and conference records.

That formula placed Texas and SMU in the 2026 March Madness bracket. It also ensured that the debate over this year’s bubble teams will continue long after the First Four tips off in Dayton.