Kentucky basketball faced the nightmare of landing a seven seed but tangling with either Iowa State or Houston. Fortunately for UK they won't be in the same bracket with the latter. But Iowa State isn't the worry on the side of Mark Pope here ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky falls into the Midwest regional with Santa Clara the foe in round one. UK presents more experience, depth and talent compared to the Broncos. Plus the Wildcats will face a team ending a lengthy March Madness drought, as Santa Clara last appeared in the tourney during 1995-1996.

So why is the upset alert alarm sounding off for Kentucky?

There are multiple factors that point toward the West Coast Conference representative ruining brackets on Friday in St. Louis.

Kentucky presents unpredictability ahead of NCAA Tournament

UK looks like a national title contender on some nights. The Wildcats even went 8-1 during Jan. 10 to Feb. 7 earlier in the season.

But Kentucky also looked like a National Invitational Tournament (NIT) contender on numerous occasions. Especially in taking losses to unranked Georgia and Auburn, while also struggling with Bellarmine back on Dec. 23.

Kentucky's record versus ranked foes doesn't help its cause either. They began the season going 0-4 against Top 25 teams before upending St. John's on Dec. 20. Kentucky ended up going 5-9 against ranked teams and 5-11 overall in Quad 1 contests.

That mark doesn't excite a fanbase envisioning a national title run. But there are more flaws outside of Kentucky's unpredictability.

Kentucky's biggest flaw versus Santa Clara

The WCC runner up faces one of the worst defenses in the tournament.

Pope's team struggles with forcing turnovers in averaging 10 takeaways a game. Santa Clara only loses the basketball 10.8 times a game, but forces 14.1 against opponents.

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The Broncos additionally bring one of the higher scoring offenses in the field of 68, averaging 82.9 points per game. UK will face a team that's 9-0 this season when it scores past 90 points. Kentucky's defensive inability must change to limit the high-powered scoring.

Foul trouble is another big flaw for UK. Kentucky tends to play without a strong sense of composure and often times it effects the players' mental. Santa Clara likely will have players attempting to get under the skin of Wildcat players.

How Kentucky avoids upset

The early January to early February version of the Wildcats must show up inside the Enterprise Center.

But UK must perform a litany of things to prevent becoming a one-and-done. Starting once again with how they approach their defense.

Santa Clara enters as one of the more dangerous three-point teams. The Broncos clean up the glass on rebounds at a high rate too. Pope must create a scheme that forces bad shot selections and prevents SC from winning the rebound battle.

Kentucky must take care of the basketball the most. SC's pressure defense puts itself at an advantage in forcing takeaways.

Pope, though, will trust his experience to prevent the upset. Senior Otega Oweh is a trusted veteran in averaging 18.2 points per game. Denzel Aberdeen is another high volume scoring option (13.2 PPG). Even Alabama transfer Mouhamed Dioubate played on successful Crimson Tide March teams, including the Final Four one from 2023-24.

This trio must come through along with the defense to avoid the early exit. Because Santa Clara is one of the more deadliest mid-majors in this '26 tourney.