When news broke that Darius Slay was calling it a career after 13 seasons in the NFL, it was a bittersweet moment for fans of the Philadelphia Eagles.

On one hand, Slay was almost certainly not going to play for the Eagles in 2025, as they already signed two free agent cornerbacks, Riq Woolen and Jonathan Jones, in free agency and have plenty of resources at their disposal in the 2026 NFL Draft. Factor in that the Buffalo Bills still have Slay's rights, and it's unlikely Slay would have logged a snap for the Eagles unless things went really, really, really bad.

And yet, Slay was a cartified difference-maker for the Eagles who helped to change the culture of their historically bad secondary, making him a franchise legend even before he won the Super Bowl.

Asked about Slay calling it a career, Quinyon Mitchell tipped his cap to Slay, as he was a massive mentor to the young lockdown cornerback.

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“I just know a lot, more than I can explain,” Mitchell said. “Before I got here, I watched a lot of his tapes, I was kind of like manifesting, playing with him. So he's just teaching me everything, giving me everything I need. He's been a big part.”

While Migchell was widely expected to be drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, few expected him to be a certified baller right out of the gates after a career played exclusively at Toledo. Slay saw something special in Mitchell right from the jump and played a big role in his development, with the young star set to likely earn a new contract with an AAV that begins with a three when it's his turn to be extended. Though they may no longer be teammates, Slay's legacy will live on in Mitchell for years to come.