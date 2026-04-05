On Saturday evening, the Michigan basketball program punched its ticket to the national championship game with a resounding win over the Arizona Wildcats in the Final Four. The Wolverines will now get set to take on the UConn Huskies in the title game on Monday evening.

Recently, Wolverines head coach Dusty May got 100% real on the challenge that UConn will present for his team.

“It's going to be a challenge. The most difficult thing about UConn is their ability to get from one thing to the next to the next to the next…it's going to take an extremely disciplined approach every possession,” said May, per Brian Rauf of Basket Under Review on X, formerly Twitter.

UConn has indeed shown excellent discipline throughout its NCAA tournament run, controlling Saturday's win over Illinois from start to finish, after coming back late to stun Duke in the Elite Eight.

Meanwhile, Michigan has not had to struggle much during its March Madness run up to this point, with the Arizona win being the latest in a string of blowout victories so far during the tournament. The Wolverines got an injury scare when star Yaxel Lendeborg limped to the locker room with an injury on Saturday night, but he is expected to be able to go against the Huskies, albeit likely not at 100 percent.

Michigan will be going up against a UConn team full of players with championship experience, with the Huskies having won two out of the last three national titles.

Tipoff between UConn and Michigan is set for Monday evening at 8:50 pm ET from Indianapolis.