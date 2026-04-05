For the first time ever, the UCLA women's basketball squad has scaled the top of the college basketball world.

On Sunday, the No. 1 seed Bruins completed their mission in the 2026 edition of the NCAA Tournament, as they took down the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks, 79-51, thanks in large part to the dominant performance of senior guard Gabriela Jaquez.

The sister of former UCLA basketball star and current Miami Heat guard-forward Jaime Jaquez, Gabriela, had her best performance in the Big Dance in the final game of the tournament. With her showing against the Gamecocks, Jaquez also joined an extremely elite club in NCAA women's basketball history.

“Have yourself a day, Gabriela Jaquez. Jaquez is the fifth player all-time to have 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists in a national championship game, joining Sarah Strong, Breanna Stewart, Chamique Holdsclaw and Dawn Staley,” Alexa Philippou of ESPN shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Jaquez had an efficient performance, shooting 8-for-15 from the field and hitting two of her four attempts from behind the arc. She added a steal and had four of her total rebounds coming on the offensive glass in 34 minutes of action.

But several others also delivered the goods for the Bruins. All UCLA starters scored in double figures, including Gianna Kneepkens and Lauren Betts, who put up 15 and 14 points, respectively. The Bruins' defense made lif difficult as well on the court for South Carolina, with the Gamecocks shooting only 29 percent froim the field and going 2-for-15 on their 3-point attempts.