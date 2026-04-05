UConn basketball turned to sealing off open 3-point chances and pounding inside to beat Illinois. The Huskies can now add a seventh national title on Monday to close the Final Four. But Michigan rises as the biggest challenge yet for UConn, plus for head coach Dan Hurley.

The two-time national title winner knows how to secure championships. Hurley presents that advantage against Dusty May ahead of his first-ever National Championship game appearance as a head coach.

UConn no doubt will lean into Hurley's coaching and experience in the final CBB game of the season. Hurley alone presents a slight advantage against a Michigan team that annihilated Arizona.

Except Hurley's coaching philosophy and adjustments aren't the X-factor heading into Indianapolis. The Huskies need this element more.

UConn's backcourt must prove its deeper

Michigan unleashed a variety of tactics to rout the Wildcats. But its own biggest X-factor was the bench play. The Wolverines proved they boasted the deeper bench in burying 31 points there.

The reserves help strengthen Michigan's backcourt. Arizona would've won 73-60 had it not been for May's bench lineup. Hurley will need to game plan against Trey McKenney, Roddy Gayle Jr. and Nimari Burnett.

But that's where UConn's own backcourt must step up one last time.

The nation has already seen Braylon Mullins' game-winner versus Duke countless of times. Mullins then dropped 15 on Illinois.

The Huskies still need a heavy dose of Silas Demary Jr. and Solo Ball. The former settled for only seven points through 31 minutes. Ball provided a respectable 13 points including nailing a trio of 3-pointers.

Hurley needs all three to go off on Michigan, though. The Wolverines got away with forcing Arizona to dial from deep, which exposed an offensive weakness in the process. By eliminating the Wildcats' front court dominance, Michigan was able to put itself at a massive advantage.

Why guard play is crucial for UConn

May knows who's getting the basketball on the Huskies' side first.

Tarris Reed Jr. still powered his way to a double-double despite enduring a brief scoring slump Saturday. May will get Michigan to crowd the paint with Aday Mara, Morez Johnson Jr., and Yaxel Lendeborg despite his bad ankle. Alex Karaban enters the picture as the bail out post option, though.

UConn can prove its more than built for post dominance. The 3-point element sparked the comeback against Duke before the epic Mullins game-winner. The Huskies then buried 12 from behind the arc to pull away against the Illini.

Michigan will lean into its bench to pierce the dagger in. It's up to Hurley's guards to counter and clinch UConn's third national title in the last four seasons.