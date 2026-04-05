Ahead of Dusty May leading the Michigan basketball team in the national championship game against the UConn Huskies on Monday, there has been speculation regarding his future outlook with the program. With Michigan basketball's coach in May linked to the North Carolina Tar Heels opening, the latest reporting suggests a move is unlikely.

As May prepares the Wolverines to capture a title with the Huskies in the way, Pete Thamel of ESPN would report on Sunday that the head coach has told the school that “he's not pursuing any college basketball jobs.”

“Sources: Dusty May has informed Michigan officials that he’s not pursuing any college basketball jobs, per me and [Jeff Borzello],” Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “May had been an initial target at North Carolina, but that never materialized because of Michigan advancing in the NCAA Tournament.”

There's no doubt that fans of the Wolverines are breathing a sigh of relief after hearing this report from Thamel, as the same sentiment was said by May when speaking to Jeff Goodman on Thursday.

“I’m not going to comment on any job that’s not mine. I’m incredibly happy, honored, and blessed to be the coach of Michigan in the Final Four,” May said, via The Field of 68.

ICYMI: Dusty May on the North Carolina coaching rumors “I’m not going to comment on any job that’s not mine. I’m incredibly happy, honored, and blessed to be the coach of Michigan in the Final Four.” 🎥: https://t.co/RSc9PtNcPz pic.twitter.com/2CkqCFI9SJ — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 2, 2026

Michigan basketball looking to keep Dusty May long-term

Having May stay with the Michigan basketball team is a priority for the school's athletic director, Warde Maniel, saying in a statement to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports that he will be “actively” working to keep him long-term.

“I want Dusty to be the coach at Michigan for a long time and continue to achieve great success,” Manuel said. “I will actively work with him towards making all that happen.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen where North Carolina goes for their head coach, but it won't be May judging by reports and his words. His main focus will be bringing a trophy back to the Wolverines since they won it in 1989.