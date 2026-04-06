The Golden State Warriors welcomed back Stephen Curry on Sunday against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Curry missed two months due to a knee injury.

He might be relieved to know that, aside from their woeful record, nothing much has changed for the Warriors, particularly with Draymond Green, who got into a scuffle with Jabari Smith Jr. in the third quarter.

As he was falling out of bounds, Green threw the ball at Smith to regain possession. Smith did not appreciate it and appeared to bump Green. They exchanged sweet nothings and had a shoving match before their respective teammates intervened.

Fortunately for Green and Smith, neither was whistled for a technical foul.

Draymond Green and Jabari Smith Jr. get into a scuffle following Smith’s foul 👀pic.twitter.com/dOpFHJFfTq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 6, 2026

The 36-year-old Green has a reputation for fighting, and his altercation with Smith was the latest in a long list. Green always wears his heart on his sleeve, sometimes to a fault.

The Warriors cannot afford to lose him, especially since they are trying to squeeze into the playoffs, so he should avoid getting into any spat. With his history, the NBA might not be too lenient on him.

The Warriors suffered a one-point loss to the Rockets, 117-116, with Alperen Sengun making the game-winning bucket with 11.1 seconds left.

Golden State had a chance to steal the win, but Curry, who came off the bench for only the seventh time in the regular season in his career, missed the three-pointer.

Green finished with seven points, six rebounds, and 12 assists, while Curry tallied a team-high 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting and four assists.

The Warriors lost their fourth straight game, dropping to 36-42.