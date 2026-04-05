UCLA women's basketball put on a dominant performance in the national title game, as they defeated South Carolina 79-51. It was their first title win in 48 years, and they did everything they could to make it to this point and hoist the trophy. It was their seniors who led the way in this game, as Gabriela Jaquez left it all on the floor, finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

After the game, Jaquez couldn't hold the tears back as ESPN's Holly Rowe spoke with her.

“I imagined this moment,” Jaquez said. “I imagined this so many times, and I'm just so proud.”

“I imagined this moment. I imagined this so many times… Crying a lot, the confetti, all of the fans being here to support us, my family being here.” Gabriela Jaquez celebrates UCLA’s National Championship in an emotional postgame interview 🥹 pic.twitter.com/WWdzdX2Dhv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 5, 2026

Rowe asked what she had imagined heading into the game.

“Crying a lot, the confetti, all of the fans being here to support us, my family being here. It just means everything. Celebrating with this group, I'm so happy,” Jaquez said.

Jaquez has ranked third in scoring for the Bruins this season and logged the most minutes on the team. This is something that she's always dreamed about, and she was able to turn it into reality with a championship to go with it.

“Gabs made it very clear that I think she was 8 years old, she wrote on that piece of paper she was going to go to UCLA someday. She has played with that kind of gratitude and passion for all four years,” head coach Cori Close said via Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

It's been a collegiate career for Jaquez, and now her step will be going to the big leagues.