UCLA women's basketball and South Carolina proved to be the best two teams in college basketball this season, but it was the former that came out on top in the national title game. The Bruins walked away with a 79-51 win against the Gamecocks, which made it their first national title in 48 years.

It was a dominant showing for UCLA from the start of the game to the end, and they beat South Carolina in all phases of the game. Their defense may have been key to everything, as they held South Carolina to under 30% shooting from the field and under 13% from the three-point line.

South Carolina made one run during the game, but other than that, UCLA couldn't be stopped.

Lauren Betts was a problem all game for the Gamecocks, as the center finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Gabriela Jaquez led the game with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

UCLA went 37-1 this season, and there is no surprise that they made it all the way to the title game and finished off the way that they did. The way that they played, you would think that the program had won at this level recently.

As for South Carolina, everyone knows that they will continue to be one of the top teams as long as Dawn Staley is coaching, but this is the second year in a row that they've lost in the national title game, with last season's loss coming against UConn.

UCLA will definitely celebrate this moment for some time, and they deserve it.