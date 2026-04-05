As the UCLA women's basketball team won its first national title after dominating the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday, 79-51, the program saw a star-studded performance from Gabriela Jaquez. With the UCLA women's basketball team led by Lauren Betts, Jaquez stood out during the rout over South Carolina and gave a great response after the program was receiving their trophy.

When giving out the trophy, ESPN's Holly Rowe would ask Jaquez about a statement she said earlier in the season and followed up on her response, leading to an absolute mic drop.

“You told this team they needed to look in the mirror and decide who they want to be as a team. Who did this group decide to be this season?” Rowe asked Jaquez.

“We decided to be National Champions,” Jaquez responded after the Bruins blew out South Carolina and head coach Dawn Staley.

Gabriela Jaquez ends her TV interview with a MIC DROP 😮‍💨🎤 “You told this team they needed to look in the mirror and decide who they want to be as a team. Who did this group decide to be this season?” Jaquez: “We decided to be National Champions.” pic.twitter.com/4tYXzUobeN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 5, 2026

Though Betts received the Most Outstanding Player award after recording 14 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks in the game, Jaquez made her presence known, leading the Bruins with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Jaquez got to celebrate with her family, with even her brother, Miami Heat star Jaime Jaquez Jr., traveling to Phoenix to watch his sister dominate in the national title game.

Basketball runs in the Jaquez family 🤝 pic.twitter.com/WohXxBkwnu — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 5, 2026

The Heat forward had a game the day before, scoring 32 points in the win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday, but wasn't going to miss his sister, Gabriela, competing for a national title. He played for the Bruins from 2019 to 2023 until he was drafted to Miami.

For Gabriela Jaquez, the senior ends her college career on top with the UCLA women's basketball team capturing its first-ever national championship, as head coach Cori Close looks to continue that momentum next season.