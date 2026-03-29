As the Michigan basketball team routed Tennessee on Sunday, 95-62, punching its ticket to the Final Four, it marked further success for the Wolverines, who've shown their dominance in the March Madness tournament. With the Michigan basketball team now ready to take on the Arizona Wildcats in the Final Four, head coach Dusty May would speak about the status of his roster being labeled as a “super team.”

The Elite Eight win over the Volunteers advances the Wolverines to the Final Four, which will be the second appearance for May, as he led the Florida Atlantic University Owls to such lengths in 2023. On Sunday, Michigan was led by Yaxel Lendeborg's 27 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, with May refuting that his roster is a “super team,” as he has a better label.

“We weren't a super team, but these guys became super teammates,” May said, according to Adam Rittenberg.

There's no denying how dominant the Wolverines look against Tennessee in the Elite Eight, with May revealing to CBS Sports after the game that a sign reading “April habits” is one that they've been living up to.

“Just how much they've given to each other and how they become such a unit, this is a special group,” May said. “We have a chance to win two more games if we do what we're supposed to do. We have a sign in our locker room that says ‘April habits.' Since this group got together this summer, we've been trying to develop the championship habits that would allow us to turn the calendar into April and continue playing games.”

"We have a sign in our locker room that says 'April habits.' Since this group got together this summer we've been trying to develop championship habits…" — @UMichbball's Dusty May to @EvanWashburn pic.twitter.com/urvzchce0f — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 29, 2026

Those “April habits” will hopefully be on full display as the Michigan basketball team will take on Arizona in the Final Four on April 3.