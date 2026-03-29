There is chaos in the Elite Eight of March Madness as Braylon Mullins made an incredible game-winner in the UConn Huskies' matchup against the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday evening.

UConn looked to get back to the Final Four for the third time in the last four seasons. They won the national championship in back-to-back years from 2023 to 2024. Losing in the second round to Florida in 2025, they hope to return to those championship heights this time around.

Duke stood in the way of that going into the matchup. The Blue Devils shined as one of the top elite teams in the country, making a case for the national title after reaching the Final Four last season. However, the Huskies had other plans in mind.

Mullins came through in the clutch in the final seconds of regulation. UConn forced a miraculous turnover from Duke, getting the ball to Mullins as he fired from the logo and knocked down the game-winning triple in thrilling fashion.