The New York Mets signed infielder Bo Bichette to a $126 million contract in hopes of a massive boost for their offense. But so far, the results haven't been there.

In the Mets' 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, Bichette went 0-for-5 with three strike outs. Only three games into his New York tenure, he already heard some boos from fans. But Bichette isn't shocked based on his current performance, via SNY.

“If anything, I thought it took too long,” Bichette said. “I get it. I thought my at-bats were terrible too.”

Through his first three games with the Mets, Bichette is hitting .071 with one RBI and eight strikeouts. He's tied for second-most punch outs early in the campaign. It hasn't been what New York was hoping for after the free agency agreement.

However, the Mets still have so much baseball yet to play. Bichette nor the franchise will be judging him for his first three games. The boo birds might stay out if the strikeouts continue to pile up. But New York is counting on Bichette to lead their lineup to the postseason.

He proved plenty capable over his seven year stint with the Toronto Blue Jays. The infielder hit .294 with with 111 home runs, 437 RBIs and 60 stolen bases. Furthermore, Bichette was twice an All-Star.

During that time, there surely were plenty of three-game stretches where the now third baseman struggled. But unless they came at the very beginning or end of the year, it may have been hard to notice. Ultimately, Bichette always found a way to put together a respectable stat line.

Mets fans are booing because they have high expectations and want their team to win. Bichette knows that and is preparing to soon join in on what New York hopes is a successful season.