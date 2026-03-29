March Madness appeared to head toward a disappointing Elite Eight finish. UConn basketball endured an early pummeling at the hands of Duke. But Braylon Mullins sent the Huskies into the Final Four with a shot for the ages.

Mullins fired from near half court with less than a second left. The guard banked the shot from the logo and sent the Huskies bench into euphoria, leading to the 73-72 stunner.

OH MY GOODNESS! 🤯🤯🤯🤯 BRAYLON MULLINS FOR THE WIN! UCONN gets the steal and drains the game-winner from the LOGO 🎯 NO. 1 DUKE HAS BEEN ELIMINATED 🚨pic.twitter.com/dg64a9X6q6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 29, 2026

UConn took advantage of a costly Cameron Boozer turnover to make the basket happen. The Big East representative even trailed by 19 at one point and appeared overmatched by the top seed in the East Regional.

Fans went wild after the game, including UConn women's basketball legend Paige Bueckers who was overheard cheering on Instagram Live.

Paige Bueckers’ reaction to Braylon Mullins’ game-winner: pic.twitter.com/p8ThERZ1Ty — Daniel Connolly (@DanielVConnolly) March 29, 2026

UConn's social media team posted this graphic on X, formerly Twitter, right after sealing the win.

YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT. HUSKIES TO THE FINAL FOUR!!@ATT pic.twitter.com/arYIiX2zY5 — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) March 29, 2026

Marr Norlander of CBS Sports already hails the Mullins basket as “one of the all-time shots in tournament history.” Even more astonishing was Mullins hadn't hit a 3-pointer until that final heave.

This game also becomes meaningful for head coach Dan Hurley. John Fanta of NBC Sports now believes this was his most impressive coaching job…even with a resume featuring two national titles.

“Dan Hurley has had several accomplishments. But that comeback may be the most impressive of them all. UConn never quit. Never folded. Never gave in,” Fanta posted on X.

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic also tried to decompress what just happened.

“I have been watching the NCAA tournament for 40 years and I’ve never ever seen a sequence like that to decide the game. Wow,” Mandel posted.

UConn now heads to its third Final Four in three seasons under Hurley.