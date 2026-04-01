“Statement from Michigan athletics: Before the team departed the Player Development Center today, Elliot Cadeau alerted the medical staff that he may have had an allergic reaction to something that he ate. The doctors evaluated Elliot and he is fine,” Chris Balas wrote.

The good news is that Cadeau is fine, and the hope is that he will be able to play in the Final Four game. If he isn't able to play, it will be next man up for a team that has had one of the best offenses in the tournament. Head coach Dusty May recently spoke about the group being labeled a “super team.”

“Just how much they've given to each other and how they become such a unit, this is a special group,” May said via CBS Sports. “We have a chance to win two more games if we do what we're supposed to do. We have a sign in our locker room that says ‘April habits.' Since this group got together this summer, we've been trying to develop the championship habits that would allow us to turn the calendar into April and continue playing games.”