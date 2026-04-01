Distractions hover above Arizona basketball as the Wildcats make their way to Indianapolis. Head coach Tommy Lloyd has his name continuously attached to the North Carolina opening, despite denying interest. ‘Zona also has one painful history reminder before the Final Four.

That reminder involves Arizona's last title game appearance, which saw Duke win in 2001. The Wildcats waited 25 years to return on the National Championship game stage.

None of the current Wildcats were born yet when Shane Battier, Carlos Boozer and the Blue Devils hoisted the title in front of Arizona. Now this year's group can rewrite history and add a long-awaited national champs banner inside the McKale Center.

Here's why this year's Wildcats look like the team that'll end the national championship dry spell on Monday.

Arizona has fierce frontcourt

Championship teams become built on the front lines.

Lloyd stockpiled on size, talent and aggressors under the rim to prepare for this March Madness run.

It starts with prized freshman Koa Peat. He's the powerful tone setter down low with his aggressive finishes toward the hoop. Peat has become a sure bet to throw down multiple thunderous dunks each night. Even defending national champion Florida saw firsthand the freshman's thirst for national stardom with a 30-point outburst during their regular season contest.

Yet he also hit a Michael Jordan-like fadeaway jumper against Purdue, showing his rare big man athleticism.

Koa Peat mj fadeaway 🍿arizona vs purdue pic.twitter.com/CW1DwjcKen — bucket johnson (@ThaddeusDong) March 29, 2026

But he's not the only formidable front court option.

Tobe Awaka hands ‘Zona a nine-point, nine-rebound presence each night with his 6-foot-8 frame. Awaka pounded Arkansas underneath the hoop with 14 points and a block.

But Motiejus Krivas rises as the most intimidating rim protector of the two. The 7-foot-2 Lithuania center enters Lucas Oil Stadium with 10 blocks total during this tournament. Krivas surfaced as the biggest X-factor for Arizona ahead of the Final Four run and is proving his worth since.

Backcourt adds to balanced Arizona attack

The Big 12 champs boasts one of weekend's best guard tandems too.

Jaden Bradley rises as a 20-point threat when he's open. Lloyd masterfully creates spacing for Bradley to hit from long range. He turns up on defense too as a master of collecting steals.

The senior isn't alone in handing defensive fits from the backcourt. Brayden Burries steps in as the soul snatcher on the shooting end. He calmly buried a 3-pointer that disrupted Utah State's late run during the second round win. Burries also became instrumental in holding the Aggies' high-powered transition attack to just five points.

The San Bernardino, Ca., native hands Lloyd a 20-30 point scorer. Plus brings a selfless brand of basketball by defending multiple spots on the floor.

How Arizona wins it all

The Wildcats must avoid wearing down rotation wise.

Arizona plays only seven players total. The ‘Cats aren't as deep compared to most remaining tournament teams.

They've withstood some fast-paced offenses, though, by playing a high-pressured half court look. This approach throttled offensive-minded teams like USU and Arkansas plus charged the rally versus Purdue.

Arizona looks like it won't allow 2001 to repeat itself. Tucson is expecting its first championship celebration since 1997 come Monday night.