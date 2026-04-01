The Los Angeles Lakers claimed a new stat Wednesday attached to the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade. Which only further emboldens who really won after LA sent Anthony Davis to Dallas in exchange.

Doncic is becoming everything JJ Redick and the Lakers envisioned when he arrived in that mega 2025 deal. However, this stat presented by ClutchPoints shows that Doncic has scored more points during March 2026 than Davis has in his Mavericks career.

This is WILD… Luka Doncic scored more points in the month of March than Anthony Davis had in his entire career with the Mavs 🤯 600 — Luka (16 games played)

587 — AD (29 games played) pic.twitter.com/lG26CwF8tV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 1, 2026

The move before the '25 NBA Trade Deadline sent a wide range of shockwaves across the sports world. LA surrendered a beloved past NBA Finals champion for one of the league's brightest stars. Plus landed a Doncic fresh off appearing in his first NBA Finals stage during June 2024.

Doncic hit the 600 by staying healthy and also improving his physical shape. Fans and media criticized Doncic for being out of shape during his Dallas run.

He's wearing down opponents since then, though. The 27-year-old elevated his points per game to an astonishing 33.8 this season. He's hitting 36.8% of this 3-pointers as well. Doncic also improved his average assists to 8.3, his best mark since 2024-25 in Dallas.

His head coach Redick ignited a Most Valuable Player campaign already. This became launched after Doncic recorded his seventh 40-point outing this season. But is Doncic buying into the MVP chatter now attached to him?

“I never did that, and I'm not the one voting, so (I don't know). But I think I've been playing pretty well and we've been winning, so that's it. That's all I got to say,” Doncic told reporters.

Luka made an MVP case for himself: "I think I've been playing pretty good, we've been winning, so that's it. That's all I got to say" pic.twitter.com/Sr2LYzvDY5 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 1, 2026

Regardless, he's showing how smart the Lakers were in dealing away the past NBA All-Star Davis.