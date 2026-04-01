The WNBA and the players union finally came to an agreement on a new CBA last month, setting everything in motion for the 2026 season. At the forefront of the new CBA is the subject of revenue sharing, something WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert is excited to see come to fruition.

During a recent appearance on an episode of ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ Cathy Engelbert explained the importance of the inclusion of a revenue sharing model in the new WNBA CBA.

“This is the first time the players are going to benefit every time we increase our revenue,” Engelbert said. “They have a full revenue share on full league and team revenue. And that’s a huge win-win for both them and team owners.”

Back during the CBA negotiations, the issue of revenue sharing was one of the main topics of contention. The players union was reportedly asking for around 30 percent of revenue sharing, and the final number in the new CBA is around 20 percent.

During the ongoing negotiations, the WNBA had informed the players that the league had triggered an automatic revenue share of around $8 million by reaching specific benchmarks as per the 2020 CBA.

Amid the historic deal, the WNBA is gearing up for another major milestone in its 30th anniversary when the 2026 season tips off next month. Opening night is scheduled for May 8, while April will be filled with plenty of important events.

The expansion draft for the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo will be held on Friday, April 3. The standard WNBA Draft is scheduled for April 13. Training camps are scheduled to open on April 19 while preseason starts April 25.